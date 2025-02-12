Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited action-thriller, which also happens to be his 12th film, 'Kingdom', was unveiled on Wednesday, February 12.

The makers shared the teaser on X, giving fans a first look at the film.

The one-minute-fifty-six-second clip introduces Vijay Deverakonda's character as a "reincarnated leader" of the people. The teaser features narration by Jr NTR in Telugu, Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi, and Suriya in Tamil.

The teaser opens with a dark and intense scene showing a battlefield with dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay Deverakonda's character makes a powerful entry. Though his role remains a mystery, glimpses from the teaser show him wielding a police shield and later dressed as a prisoner. The teaser ends with him delivering a strong dialogue: "I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything."

A day before the teaser release, Deverakonda shared his experience of working with Jr NTR and thanked him for spending time with him, dubbing the teaser, and sharing it.

"Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same. Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world. #VD12 Title and teaser tomorrow!" he wrote on X.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is handled by Navin Nooli. Kingdom is set to release in theaters worldwide on May 30. (ANI)

