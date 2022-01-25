Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Apart from Kunal Kemmu, the third season of 'Abhay 3' will also feature Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade.

All three have joined as the antagonists who will add more obstacles in Abhay's (Kunal) life.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi Trailer Gets 4.9 Million Views Within Just a Day of Release (Watch Video).

Talking about her role, Vidya said, "There were many reasons why I wanted to work in Abhay 3. One of main ones being, the character I play - Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far. Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember."

Vijay, too, expressed happiness about bagging Ken Ghosh's directorial.

Also Read | Ana de Armas' Fans File a Federal Class-Action Lawsuit Over Actor's Role Being Cut From 2019 Film Yesterday.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that S3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before. I cannot reveal much however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season," he shared.

Kunal will return as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case.

Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the previous season will return to their successful character portrayals in season 3 as well. 'Abhay 3' will be out on ZEE5 soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)