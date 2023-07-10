Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma, on Monday, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response of the audience to his performance in the series 'Dahaad'.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Thank u for unprecedented amount of love and appreciation for the work in Dahaad! I'm indebted to @reemakagti1 @ruchoberoi and good people at @excelmovies for giving me the task to tame this monster and it just gives me great sense of joy that people are loving it #dahaad on @primevideoin. Pictures by @tushil."

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Love for Korean Fried Chicken and Current Musical Obsession in Recent AMA Session!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CugfmSLsPIm/

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.

Also Read | Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s Film Leaves Twitter Divided Over ‘Inspired’ Scenes.

'Dahaad' premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in May. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Dahaad's riveting trailer unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer who is on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, collecting together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

Meanwhile, Vijay was recently seen in 'Lust Stories 2' opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The anthology premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, he also has Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)