Superstar Vikram has announced his 62nd feature film project, which will be directed by Chithha filmmaker SU Arun Kumar. The project will be bankrolled by Riya Shibu's HR Pictures, who have earlier produced films such as Thugs and Mumbaikar. GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie. Chiyaan 62: Chiyaan Vikram Announces New Project With Director SU Arun Kumar, Promises High-Octane Mass Action (Watch Video).

Vikram shared the announcement video on his official page on X. "Thrilled to unveil the much-awaited announcement video of my upcoming film alongside the incredible talents of #SUArunKumar , @gvprakashmusical and @hr_pictures... Brace yourselves," the actor posted on Saturday. According to the makers, the movie will soon start filming.

Chiyaan 62 Announcement Video

Vikram most recently featured in Mani Ratnam's two-part magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He will next be seen in action spy film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam, set to arrive in theatres on November 24. He is also awaiting the release of Thangalaan with director Pa Ranjith. The film will hit the theatres worldwide on January 26, 2024.

