Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The dynamic trio, Anand Pandir, Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt have reunited for a horror thriller titled 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past'.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is their second major collaboration after the blockbuster hit '1920'.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle to announce the reunion of the trio with a motion poster of the film. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey in the lead roles.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 26.

While sharing the poster, Vikram wrote, "After the incredible response to 1920: Horrors of The Heart, I knew we had to return with something even more haunting...So here we are -- Haunted 3D: Ghosts of The Past ......bringing you a terrifying story that'll stay with you long after the lights come back on."

Producer and presenter of the movie, Anand Pandit, showcased respect to Vikram Bhatt for being one of the creative filmmakers who have pushed the boundaries of honour cinema in India.

"I have always had a great regard for Mahesh Bhatt and have immensely enjoyed Vikram Bhatt's cinema. The horror genre is not often explored in Hindi cinema and Vikram is one of the few makers who is pushing creative boundaries with themes that challenge our understanding of paranormal phenomena. This film promises to be a terrific entertainer," said Anand Pandit, as quoted in the press note.

Co-presenter Mahesh Bhatt said that he always loves working with Anand Pandit and his production company as they provide a refreshing perspective on life and storytelling.

Director Vikram believes that this upcoming film is going to push the boundaries of the horror genre in cinema.

"Theoretically and technically, this film goes beyond anything we may have done before. It is going to really expand the definition of a horror thriller in unprecedented ways," said Vikram Bhatt as quoted in a press note.

'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past' is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Krishna Bhatt Sarda, Dilip Soni Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey and Sanjay Singh. Pandit is producing it in association with Rakesh Juneja and Shweta Ambari Bhatt. The film is expected to be released on 26th September 2025. (ANI)

