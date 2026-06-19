Entertainment News | Vikram Bhatt Announces Next Instalment in 1920 Horror Franchise, Titled '1920: Cold Winter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is set to direct the next instalment of the 1920 franchise titled '1920: Cold Winter.'

'1920 Cold Winter' will be produced by Anand Pandit and is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey.

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Vikram Bhatt shared the first look poster of the movie on his Instagram handle.

While sharing the poster, he wrote, "The Anand Pandit-Vikram Bhatt partnership continues its winning streak. Following the massive success of 1920, the duo is already creating buzz with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and is now all set to bring audiences 1920: Cold Winter, the next chilling chapter in the iconic franchise."

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZxORXEop3H/?hl=en

The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2008. It was written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Set in the year 1920, the film starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple who moved into a haunted manor where the wife got possessed by an evil spirit.

The sequel to the film was released in 2012, which was titled '1920: The Evil Returns'. It starred Aftab Shivdasani, Tia Bajpai, Vidya Malvade and Sharad Kelkar. It was directed by Bhushan Patel.

Meanwhile, Vikram Bhatt's recent directorial was titled 'Haunted 3D'. It starred Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

The film was produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja, with co-producers Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra and Sanjay Singh.

It is presented in association with Promoedge Media Company Pvt Ltd and will be distributed worldwide by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. The film hit theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)

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