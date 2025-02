Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): As actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur celebrate their third wedding anniversary, the couple is making the day extra special with an adorable family moment.

The actor took to his Instagram account to share a priceless picture featuring their son, Vardaan.

The picture showed the couple posing alongside their little one, flashing big smiles.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Happy Wedding Anniversary Sheetu!!! (18/2/2022)."

A couple of days ago, the actor and his wife shared the first glimpse of their son, Vardaan, as they celebrated his first birthday. The couple, who have mostly kept their child away from the public eye, finally introduced him to the world with adorable pictures from the birthday bash.

The birthday party had a blue theme, with little Vardaan dressed in a cute brown pant and white shirt. Vikrant looked dapper in a blazer with a well-groomed beard, while Sheetal wore an elegant summer dress.

The '12th Fail' actor took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the birthday bash along with a caption that read, "Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan."

Last year, Vikrant surprised everyone with his cryptic post regarding his decision to take a break from acting. However, many speculated that the actor had announced his 'retirement' from the industry.

Later, Vikrant issued a statement clarifying that people had misinterpreted his post. He also mentioned that his intention was not to imply retirement but rather to take a temporary hiatus from acting as his "physical and mental health had taken a hit."

"Acting is all I can do. And it has given me everything I have. My physical and mental health have taken a hit. I just want to take some time off, want to better my craft. I feel a sense of monotony at the moment. My post has been misinterpreted. That I am quitting or retiring from acting. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health. I will be back when the time feels right," Vikrant said.

In his earlier post, Vikrant also expressed his gratitude for the immense love and support from his fans and followers. He mentioned that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home as a husband, father, son, and actor.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, in 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until the time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," his post read. (ANI)

