Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Massey is currently enjoying her pregnancy, and sometimes has mood swings.

On Friday, Vikrant dropped a funny picture on Instagram with his wife. He wrote in the caption, "Mera yellow waala Angry Bird."

In the pictures, Vikrant can be seen teasing his wife by making a funny face while Sheetal made a angry face.

Sheetal wore a white embroided dress while Vikrant can be seen in a black sweater.

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news.

The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vikrant is basking in the success of his recently released movie '12th Fail,'

His success across numerous platforms, including TV, OTT series, and films has given him a broad demographic reach.

Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. (ANI)

