Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bollywood star Vikrant Massey on Sunday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 'Chhapaak' star took to his social media handle and told his fans that he is under quarantine.

"Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP," Massey wrote in an Instagram post.

The 'Mirzapur' actor also asked everyone to follow the necessary precautions, and step out of their homes only if necessary.

"I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY."

Taking to the captions, he wrote, "Kripya Dhyan De" (Kindly pay attention)."

Recently, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

