Los Angeles, Aug 10 (PTI) "Bad Monkey", a drama penned by "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, has received a series order from Apple TV Plus with "Wedding Crashers" star Vince Vaughn attached to headline the show.

According to Variety, the series is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name.

"Bad Monkey" will see Vaughn play Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida.

"A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey," reads the official logline of the show.

Lawrence is writing the series and will also serve as executive producer under his Doozer Productions banner. Vaughn will also executive produce in addition to starring.

Warner Bros Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, will produce for Apple.

"Bad Monkey" marks the second series that Lawrence has at Apple. "Ted Lasso", starring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, recently dropped its second season on the streamer. PTI

