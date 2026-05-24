Entertainment News | Vipul Amrutlal Shah Expresses Excitement for His Upcoming Production 'Governor', Calls It Story of Oil Crisis in 1990

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah expressed his excitement for his upcoming film Governor, which stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. He compared the film's subject to the present oil crisis due to the West Asia conflict.

At the sidelines of an event organised by RSS, Vipul Shah shared the details of his movie. While talking to ANI, the producer said that the film is based on the oil crisis in 1990.

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He said, "On June 12th, my film 'Governor' is being released, Manoj Bajpayee is in the lead role. In 1990, just like the atmosphere is today, the war between Iran and America, back then it was the war between Iraq and America. There was a shortage of oil in India then, and there is now. So, a true story of exactly the same environment that happened in 1990, and a story of how India was saved while almost becoming bankrupt. So, I am very excited and I feel that this film will get a lot of love from the people."

Presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is directed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Chinmay Mandlekar.

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The makers recently shared the teaser of the film. It was packed with hard-hitting dialogues and tense visuals, hinting at a powerful narrative centred around India's worst economic meltdown in the 1990s. Bajpayee steps into the role of an RBI Governor, portraying a character tasked with navigating the country through a turbulent financial period, as per the press release.

'Governor: The Silent Saviour' is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. Earlier, the title of the film, backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was revealed on Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, April 23, along with the first poster.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.The film is slated to hit theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)