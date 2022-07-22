New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A 10-member jury led by director-producer Vipul Shah met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday morning to submit its report on the 68th National Film Awards.

The awards are set to be announced this evening in the national capital in a ceremony, which is being held after a gap of two years because of the COVID pandemic.

Speaking about the awards to ANI, Thakur said, "I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job."

He added, "I am glad that after two years because of COVID, since we could not hold the awards. This year, we will be holding the 68 National Film Awards."

Apart from chairperson Shah, the jury members include cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National award-winning fame Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha.

Sources say that more than 295 films reached the elimination stage and the jury has finally reviewed 66 films in the feature section.

Producer-director Vipul Shah told ANI, "It has been heartening to see the kind of response that was received and the number of films that we got to see. And these were very difficult COVID times during which these films were either made or being made."

Chitrartha Singh who is heading the non-feature jury stated, "We have been able to review close to 140 non-feature films including documentaries and it is amazing to see the kind of content that has come forth, especially from areas like the north-east."

The Best Writing on Cinema category is chaired by journalist Anant Vijay. (ANI)

