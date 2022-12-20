Doha [Qatar], December 20 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2022 finals had everyone hooked. Many reached the jam-packed Lusail Stadium in Qatar to witness history being scripted!

Among the many fans there, was also Elon Musk, who was snapped in the stands. A photo of Elon Musk standing alongside Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO, of ArcelorMittal, and Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has gone viral.

On Sunday, Elon kept his Twitter followers updated with videos and photos from the finals. He first shared a video of the pre-match ceremony and wrote, "At the World Cup right now."

He then asked his fans, "Super exciting World Cup. Argentina are ahead 2-0 at halftime. Can France come back?"

He then gave some stats: "24,400 tweets per second for France's goal, highest ever for a World Cup!"

He then shared a glimpse of Argentina's winning moment and wrote, "Duel in the desert. Couldn't ask for a better game. Incredible play by Argentina and France."

Another photo of Elon from the stands at the World Cup went viral. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, talking about FIFA finals, Argentina legend Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament, next to France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals. He also engineered three assists which were converted into goals.

Argentina captured their third FIFA WC title, their first since 1986 as Messi's dream of winning the title was finally fulfilled. (ANI)

