New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): We all love K-dramas and K-pop and looks like Koreans have a strong liking for Bollywood as well! Proof: a viral video that has Korean students dancing to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Ghaghra' from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

In a recent video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of Korean students, all decked up in beautiful traditional Indian outfits, can be seen grooving to the tunes of the hit item number 'Ghaghra'. 'Ghagra' is a popular number featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor from the 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

See for yourself:

https://twitter.com/Geetu76657160/status/1552611375310319619

Ever since the video surfaced online, Indian social media users have been sharing and loving it! What do you think of the video? Didn't they nail the hook step of the song? (ANI)

