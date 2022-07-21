Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra recently turned 40 and to celebrate her birthday, her family and friends joined her for a party. A video from the celebrations is now going viral on the internet and fans love it.

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen shaking a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra while Priyanka is busy filming it. Others who feature in the video are Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt, Nick Jonas' parents Paul and Denise Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James. Check it out:

https://twitter.com/BeyGSupremacy/status/1549715509989593088?cxt=HHwWgMC-vfWC2YErAAAA

Recently, Tamanna also gave a glimpse of Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie in an Instagram photo she posted to wish the actor on her birthday.

Nick, on the other hand, shared a bunch of photos with her to mark her 40th. Nick even called her 'jewel of July' as he shared a special birthday post for her on Instagram. He wrote, "Happiest birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you."

On the work front, Nick is currently judging the reality show 'Dancing with Myself' alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy. He was last seen in the concert film 'The Jonas Brothers: The 3-D Concert Experience' alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (ANI)

