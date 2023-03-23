Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Thursday night turned out to be a special one for Virat-Anushka and Deepika-Ranveer's fans.

The star couples along with other personalities came under the same roof to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud.

They all posed for paparazzi before attending Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai.

Virat and Anushka arrived at the awards ceremony in stylish avatars. While Virat was looking dapper in a black suit, Anushka looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder purple dress.

Anushka shared the pictures on her Instagram account.

Take a look at how Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by fans, raised the glam quotient.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time

Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in black at the event.

Ranveer opted for a black suit, while Deepika chose to wear a beautiful black saree with a golden border. Deepika's father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone also marked his presence at the event.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan also attended the event.

Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities from India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)