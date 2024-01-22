Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actor Vivek Oberoi and singer Sonu Nigam on Monday reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla.

Sharing his feelings, Vivek Oberoi told ANI, "It's magical, spectacular. I have seen so many images of it. But when you see it before your eyes, it seems that you are watching something magical."

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares Photo With Rajinikanth Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (View Pic).

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale, among others, will also be attending the ceremony.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Shetty Head to Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)