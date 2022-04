Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): Actor Walker Scobell, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'The Adam Project', has been cast in the titular role of the Disney Plus series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'.

According to Deadline, based on Rick Riordan's books, Scobell will star as Percy Jackson in the series.

The plot will follow a 12-year-old modern demigod who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master's lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot episode, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz.

Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, as per Deadline. (ANI)

