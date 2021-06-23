Los Angeles, Jun 23 (PTI) Actor Wanda Sykes, known for "Black-ish" and "Monster-in-Law", is set to star in a recurring role on the fifth season of acclaimed legal drama "The Good Fight".

The new season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) forced to question whether it's appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers.

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

According to Deadline, Sykes will play Allegra Durado, a brilliant, strategic attorney who has been away from the law for ten years while trying to finish her book.

"Our holy grail of casting is always to find dramatic actors who can also deliver the comedy, and that pretty much defines Wanda. We couldn't feel more fortunate to be working with her," co-creators Robert and Michelle King said.

Actor-comedian Wayne Brady also joins the fifth season of "The Good Fight" in a recurring role.

Created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson, the show is both a spin-off and a sequel to hit series "The Good Wife", which aired on

the CBS network between 2009-2016.

Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa also round the cast.

Original cast members Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo are returning as guest stars in the season premiere to wrap up their characters' storyline.

The fifth season premieres Thursday on the streaming service Paramount Plus.

