Entertainment News | Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam: What Old Bollywood Songs Teach Us About Betrayal, Trauma and Healing

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): There are songs we hear. And then there are songs that hear us. Songs that wait patiently in the attic of memory until life finally supplies the meaning their lyrics were always carrying.

As children, we inherit them through crackling radios and Sunday cinema. Through mothers humming while folding saris. Through fathers singing softly at traffic lights. Through black-and-white films flickering in living rooms fragrant with chai and cardamom.

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Of course, memory is an unreliable archivist. It preserves feeling more faithfully than fact. The mothers in our recollections are often folding laundry, stirring dal, humming songs; the fathers are often driving cars, reading newspapers, returning from work. Such images belong to the era that produced them, and to the films that reflected them. Today those roles may be reversed, shared, questioned, or joyfully discarded altogether. Women drive nations and corporations; men nurture children and kitchens; many households no longer recognise such distinctions at all. Yet nostalgia is less about assigning duties than preserving tenderness. The details may age. The affection does not. The choreography changes. The music remains.

We inherit them before we understand them. Years later they return. Not as music. As mirrors.

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Few songs do this more hauntingly than Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam.

Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam, Tum rahe na tum, hum rahe na hum.

Time has wrought such beautiful cruelties. You are no longer you. I am no longer me.

What an astonishing lyric. What an Indian lyric.

Only our poets could place beauty beside brutality without apology. Only our cinema could transform heartbreak into philosophy, grief into grace, devastation into something luminous. The song sounds romantic when we are young. It sounds spiritual when we are older. And after suffering, it sounds almost prophetic.

Because catastrophe rarely arrives wearing catastrophe's face. It arrives disguised as certainty. As affection. As familiarity. As friendship. As faith. The greatest storms do not always descend from dark skies. Sometimes they enter through open doors. Sometimes they arrive carrying our own reflection. And when they pass through us, we find ourselves standing amid the rubble asking the oldest question humanity has ever asked. Why?

Why does suffering arrive where tenderness lives? Why do betrayals bloom in gardens we watered ourselves? Why do some of life's deepest wounds come not from enemies but from those we welcomed? The Greeks asked it. The Sufis asked it. The saints asked it. The poets never stopped asking it. Bollywood understood this long before psychologists and self-help gurus.

Our greatest songs were never merely about romance. They were about endurance. About surviving disappointment without surrendering wonder. About remaining open despite every reason to close.

Listen carefully.

Jaane Woh Kaise Log The Jinke Pyaar Ko Pyaar Mila. Chingari Koi Bhadke. Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi. Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam.

These are not merely melodies. They are manuals. Not for love. For living.

Hollywood often celebrates victory. European cinema frequently examines despair. But Bollywood understands longing. That sacred space between wound and wisdom. Between loss and liberation. Between what was and what may yet become.

Our greatest songs do not offer solutions. They offer companionship. They sit beside us in darkness and whisper: You are not the first. You will not be the last. Keep walking. And perhaps that is why they endure. Because suffering changes costumes but never character.

Every generation discovers its own heartbreak. Every era invents new technologies for loneliness. Every century creates fresh vocabulary for old grief. Yet the ache remains recognisable. The abandoned lover. The betrayed friend. The grieving child. The disappointed parent. The bewildered survivor. Different stories. Same sorrow. Same song.

But hidden within Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam is something even more profound than melancholy. The lyric does not accuse time. It marvels at it. What a beautiful cruelty. Not ugly. Not monstrous. Beautiful. Because time destroys. But time also reveals. It dismantles illusion. It removes disguises. It introduces us to people and then introduces us to their truth. Sometimes that truth delights us. Sometimes it devastates us. But revelation is rarely punishment. It is preparation.

Bekarar dil is tarah mile, Jis tarah kabhi hum juda na the.

Restless hearts met as though they had never been apart.

How many relationships begin there? How many friendships? How many partnerships? How many dreams? Everything feels destined. Everything feels permanent. Everything feels protected. Until life reveals its oldest secret. Nothing is permanent. Not joy. Not sorrow. Not certainty. Not fear.

A forest fire appears catastrophic until spring arrives carrying green shoots through blackened earth. A flood appears final until new life gathers beside altered banks. Even a pearl begins as an injury. A wound. A trespass. A grain of irritation. The oyster cannot expel it. So it transforms it. Layer upon luminous layer. Pain becomes beauty. Aggravation becomes adornment. The wound becomes the wonder. Nature seems determined to teach us this lesson repeatedly.

The lotus blooms from mud. Diamonds emerge beneath pressure. Stars are born from collapse. Human beings spend their lives trying desperately to avoid the very conditions that create depth. We want growth without grief. Wisdom without wounds. Strength without struggle. Transformation without turbulence. Existence keeps returning the same answer. No.

The river becomes the river because it keeps flowing around obstacles. The mountain becomes the mountain because it withstands weather. The heart becomes the heart because it survives breaking. The songs knew this. That is why they last.

When Geeta Dutt sang these words, she was not merely voicing sadness. She was articulating one of existence's oldest mysteries. The self we lose is often the self we have outgrown. The self we become often emerges from circumstances we never would have chosen.

Life edits us. Time revises us. Suffering rewrites us. And still we continue. Not because we are fearless. Because dawn is stubborn. Every night believes itself eternal. Every dawn proves it wrong. The sun is perhaps the world's oldest optimist. Morning arrives whether invited or not. It spills itself across battlefields and bedrooms, hospitals and holy places, palaces and prison cells. It illuminates without interrogation. It blesses without bias. It simply arrives. Again. And again. And again.

Perhaps healing works the same way. Quietly. Gradually. Without fanfare. A laugh surprises you. A song no longer makes you cry. A memory softens. A scar stops demanding explanation. The first uninterrupted sleep. The first hopeful thought. The first moment you realise survival has already begun.

Not because the pain disappeared. Because you expanded around it. Then comes the line that feels almost unbearably true:

Tum bhi kho gaye, Hum bhi kho gaye, Ek raah par chal ke do qadam.

You were lost. I was lost. After walking only a few steps down the same road.

What a devastating understanding of life. Not everyone who begins the journey with us finishes it beside us. Some leave. Some change. Some disappoint. Some die. Some simply become strangers carrying familiar faces. Yet that is not the end of the story. Because what remains is not abandonment. What remains is awakening. The human capacity to remain tender after trauma. To remain generous after betrayal. To remain hopeful after devastation. To remain loving after loss.

That is heroism. Not conquest. Not domination. Not vengeance. Compassion. Compassion after injury. Light after darkness. Grace after grief. The old songs knew this. That is why they still find us decades later. Not because they remind us of youth. Because they remind us of truth. And perhaps that is what the lyric ultimately means.

Tum rahe na tum. Hum rahe na hum. You are no longer who you were. Neither am I. Pain has seen to that. Experience has seen to that. Time has seen to that.

But perhaps that is not tragedy. Perhaps that is the point. Because the untouched soul is innocent. The tested soul is illuminated. The unbroken heart loves. The repaired heart understands love. The sheltered life believes in beauty. The wounded life recognises beauty. One admires the sunrise. The other gives thanks for it.

And so the song remains. Floating through decades. Across radios and records. Across cities and generations. Across heartbreaks both public and private. Still asking us to trust time. Not because it is gentle. Because it is transformative. Not because it spares us. Because it teaches us. Not because it avoids beautiful cruelties. Because it turns those cruelties into unexpected grace. The song ends. The theatre empties. Life resumes. Yet the melody lingers. As all true wisdom does.

A reminder that wounds can become windows. That sorrow can become song. That survival can become sanctuary. And that even after life's most bewildering betrayals, most painful partings, most beautiful cruelties, there remains one stubborn, shimmering possibility. Morning. Waiting patiently beyond the horizon. Humming its own old refrain.

Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam... Ready to begin again. (ANI/Suvir Saran)

(Disclaimer: Suvir Saran is a Masterchef, Author, Hospitality Consultant And Educator. The views expressed in this article are his own.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)