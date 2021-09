Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Warner Bros' upcoming horror movie "Malignant" will debut in Indian theatres on September 10.

In a post on social media, the studio announced that the James Wan-directed movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Also Read | Kakuda: Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up Shooting of Her Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film in Bhuj.

"From #JamesWan, the director of 'The Conjuring' comes a new vision of terror. See 'Malignant' only in cinemas on September 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #MalignantMovie," the studio tweeted on late Tuesday.

Wan, the the creator of Warner Bros' highly successful "The Conjuring" series, returns to his horror thriller roots with the new movie.

Also Read | R Kelly's Sex-Trafficking Trial Reveals New Allegation of the Singer Sexually Exploiting a 17-Year-Old Boy.

The filmmaker has co-written "Malignant" with Akela Cooper, based on a story they crafted with Ingrid Bisu.

The film centres around a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who gets constant nightmares of grisly murders and discovers that when she wakes up, the murders happened for real.

The cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Wan has produced "Malignant" through his Atomic Monster banner along with Michael Clear.

Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han are the executive producers.

The movie is presented by New Line Cinema in association with Starlight Media Inc and My Entertainment Inc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)