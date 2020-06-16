Entertainment News | Warner Bros. to Host Global Digital Event, DC FanDome, in August

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): To please all the hardcore DC fans, Warner Bros. has come up with a mega global digital event -- DC FanDome, which will kickstart on August 22.

The grand 24-hour long event will have anything and everything, from video games to films to television shows and more from DC Multiverse for free.

The event will bring together all the DC superheroes and super-villains from the past and present and will be available at their official website for a 24-hour time frame.

More to the list is that fans, from all the seven continents, will be treated to highly anticipated announcements, exclusive footage, and the latest news from WB Games, film and TV, and comics.

"There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC's inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries" Deadline quoted Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. as saying.

The digital event will also provide an opportunity to hear from the casts and creators from its vast library of DC films and TV series, including 'Aquaman', 'The Batman', 'Batwoman', 'Black Adam', 'Black Lightning', 'The Flash', 'Harley Quinn', 'Lucifer', and more.

On top of that, fans will have the chance to hear more about the much-anticipated Snyder Cut of 'Justice League', which will drop on HBO Max in 2021 as well as the forthcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984', which is set to open in theatres October 2.

"With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," Sarnoff added.

Fans will also get access to localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language. (ANI)

