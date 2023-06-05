New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday, arrived in Old Delhi, to shoot for his next project.

Several videos and pictures of the 'Khiladi' actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen donning a formal grey shirt and waving to his fans.

Also Read | Hollywood Actors Express Concern Over AI Deepfake Videos Ahead of Wage Negotiations.

https://twitter.com/AKFansGroup/status/1665603485424037888

https://twitter.com/PredictionSmp/status/1665656273696870401

Also Read | Tulsi Kumar’s ‘Bolo Na’: A Captivating Travel Song Infused with Folk Music Influences.

The actor is reportedly shooting for his upcoming film. He accessorized his look with black shades.

Recently, Akshay also visited Uttarakhand and Kedarnath for the shoot of his film.

In the viral videos, he was seen coming out of a building and after he came out, his fans went gaga over him. They were seen hooting and cheering out loud for him. He waved at his fans and was seen surrounded by his team of security personnel.

On the film front, Akshay will be next seen in 'OMG- Oh My God 2' alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

He also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)