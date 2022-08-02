New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming political drama series 'Maharani season 2' has finally unveiled their official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Huma Qureshi dropped the trailer, which she captioned, "Her every move will matter. #MaharaniS2, streaming on 25th Aug only on #SonyLIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV."

In the trailer, Huma could be seen portraying the role of a women chief minister of the state of Bihar, Rani Bharti. As violence increases in the state, she vows to tackle the goons.

The 'Badlapur' actor gathered positive feedback from the netizens for the first season of the series.

Along with Huma, the series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak and Neha Chouhan in the lead roles.

Helmed by Ravindra Gautam, the series is all set to stream on Sony Liv from August 25, 2022.

Soon after Huma shared the trailer on her social media, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Maharani Is Back And How Intense, Powerful And Stronger. This Is Gonna Be A Must Watch After Succesful Season 1 . #MaharaniS2" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Huma The Maharani is back, waiting to see season 2 huma Best of luck."

Apart from 'Maharani Season 2', the 'Jolly LLB 2' actor will be also seen in 'Double XL' alongside Sonakshi Sinha, 'Tarla', which is a biopic on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal and a thriller film 'Pooja Meri Jaan' alongside Mrunal Thakur which she recently wrapped. (ANI)

