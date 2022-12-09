Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bollywood's most loveable couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday. On the special occasion, their fans and friends showered love and blessings on social media.

A special wish came from their close friend Neha Dhupia who revisited the times when they were preparing for VicKat's wedding festivities.

Neha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where they can be seen preparing for their sangeet ceremony with husband Angad Bedi and filmmaker Anand Tiwari on the song 'Brown Munde-Dhol Version'.

Along with the post, Neha wrote a long note where she gave her experience during the sangeet preparation and excitement about the wedding.

She wrote, "This was exactly a year and a few days ago....The excitement we had in our heads and heart about hamare Vicky aur Katrina ki shaadi ... yes the sangeet prep was real with @anandntiwari rocking up reallyyyyy in the morning and me with a new born in my arms, I promise you my sleep deprivation levels were unreal and @angadbedi who could nt contain his excitement about all of the above , becoming a new dad all over again, #vickat da #vyaah and ofcourse doing bhangra on stage ... the things we do for love and the things we love to do for love #happyanniversary hamare @vickykaushal09 aur @katrinakaif only love n more love coming your way."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl8JeOxgOuT/

Reacting to the post, Vicky wrote, "Love you guys!!!" with red heart emojis.

Anand Tiwari commented, "I m so good."

Netizens also praised their sangeet performance and flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "You All killed it" while another fan commented, "Would love to see the final version."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film, 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got a decent response from the audience.

She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan and in 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in a quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has Laxman Utekar's next untitled film and Megna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)

