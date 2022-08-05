New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): We've all been very happy and excited to see our parents' eyes beam with pride on our graduation day. It's an emotional feeling but have you ever thought of cheering for your parents on their graduation day? A toddler of Indian origin did just that for her father recently and the video has made many go 'aww'!

In a video that has now gone viral, a little girl could be seen cheering for her father as he graduated from his university. The video shows a young graduate Ashwini Nalawade walking on the stage to collect his degree and his little daughter very cutely interrupted by shouting "Congratulations, daddy".

The audience then burst into laughter. Ashwini responded by giving his daughter a flying kiss and saying, "I love you". The toddler then reciprocated her love for her father and shouted, "I love you, daddy".

This cute exchange was captured on camera and has been shared many times on the Internet. Ashwini also shared the video on Instagram and penned a sweet note for his daughter. He wrote, "My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt 'Being a father to my daughter' is the biggest accomplishment and achievement for me. She is the world's best daughter, but you know what people actually say, 'LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE FATHER.' This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever". (ANI)

