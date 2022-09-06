Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete without modaks, and interestingly Rashmika Mandanna got a chance to grab a bite of delicious modaks for the first time ever in her life during this year's Ganeshotsav.

On Monday, Rashmika, who is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut 'Goodbye', took to Instagram Story and shared her first experience of consuming a 'modak'.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals.

Like all other festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is also about sweet indulgence. It is said that modaks were one of the favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha.

"My 1st modak ever. The Goodbye trailer releasing in a day effect," Rashmika captioned a video in which she is seen enjoying eating modak.

The trailer for 'Goodbye' is scheduled to release on Tuesday. Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati are also a part of Vikas Bahl's directorial.

'Goodbye' is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. As per the makers, the film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

October 7, 2022, has been locked as the release date of 'Goodbye'. (ANI)

