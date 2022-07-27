Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu, on Wednesday, treated her fans by unveiling the highly anticipated trailer and her first look from her upcoming thriller "Dobaaraa".

Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and shared the trailer, captioning it as "Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab Kuch. This storm brings with it a life-altering experience for Antara."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cgg7dgFoEUW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film, which is written by Nihit Bhave, directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, also stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Vidusshi Mehra, Sukant Goel, Nassar, Nidhi Singh and Madhurima Roy in important roles.

In the trailer, Taapsee, her husband, and their daughter are shown moving into a new home. Soon after, the family learns that a young boy was killed in the house next door during a thunderstorm 26 years ago. Taapsee's character is then seen conversing with the same young boy. While the trailer reveals that Dobaaraa tells the story of how Taapsee's character changes the past during a thunderstorm, which in turn changes her present, it also teases exciting theories of time travel.

The makers have reflected the implication of "Dobaaraa" in the length of the trailer which is 2 mins 12 seconds long, and the length of the film which is 2 hours 12 mins long.

"Dobaaraa" will be the first project under Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose, which Ekta Kapoor has established in an effort to create "new-age and edgy" entertainment for young moviegoers.

The 2018 release "Dobaaraa" is the Hindi translation of the Spanish thriller "Mirage". Following Manmarziyaan, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee have reunited for this project.

"Dobaaraa" will debut at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. The movie will release in theatres on August 19 across India. (ANI)

