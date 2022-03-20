New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh have completed seven years of marital bliss.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Harshdeep shared an adorable candid picture that features her and Mankeet leaning on each other while asleep.

"This picture pretty much sums up our relationship. Happy 7th Anniversary My Love. We always got each other's back! @mankeet," Harshdeep tweeted alongside the picture.

Fans and fellow celebrities flocked the comments section with congratulatory messages for the two.

While actor Neeru Bajwa wished, "Happy anniversary," to the couple; singer Neeti Mohan left a quirky comment for them that read, "Awww slowly you will start looking alike too," adding laughing emoticons with it.

Harshdeep tied the knot with Mankeet Singh in 2015. They welcomed their firstborn Hunar Singh on March 2, 2021. (ANI)

