Entertainment News | We Can't Afford to Be Silent, Says Camila Cabello as She Demands Justice for George Floyd

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello is the recent name to join the growing list of celebrities from the entertainment industry who have come forward to express outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American man, was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

A bystander video recording showed a cop kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd was saying that he could not breathe.

Taking to Instagram, Cabello wrote: "I've been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd's life is being taken from him with impunity."

"I am so sorry to George Floyd's family and Ahmaud Arbery's family, And Breonna Taylor's family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them," the 'Havana' singer noted.

Expressing solidarity with the people in the fight against injustice, the 23-year-old singer added: "We need a change, we can't afford to be silent, and we can't afford a society that's indifferent to others pain."

Before Cabello, many big names from the music industry including Beyonce, and Rihanna took their respective social media handles to address the ongoing racism issues.

Beyonce, through a video message on Instagram, explained how "broken and disgusted" she feels about the situation, the issue of racism, that is going on in America.

Singer Rihanna, too, took to Twitter to demand justice, and wrote: "If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for "drugs" or "resisting arrest"....then what's the fit consequence for MURDER???"

The 46-year-old man's death has sparked outrage across the nation and protests in Minneapolis. (ANI)

