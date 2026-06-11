Entertainment News | 'Welcome To The Jungle' Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar Steals the Show in Chaotic Comedy Entertainer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): After treating fans with teasers and glimpses of its massive star cast for months, the makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have finally unveiled the film's trailer, offering a first look at what appears to be a comedy packed with action and larger-than-life characters.

The over four-minute-long trailer was released on Thursday and puts Akshay Kumar at the centre of the madness. The film follows a group on a mission to track down a once-famous actor, played by Akshay, whose career has taken a hit after a string of unsuccessful films.

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Rather than revealing major plot details, the trailer focuses on introducing its sprawling cast and the chaotic situations they find themselves in. From mistaken identities and comic misunderstandings to jungle adventures and over-the-top action sequences, the film appears to lean heavily into the kind of humour that made the Welcome franchise popular with audiences.

Take a look

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Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's on-screen chemistry is among the highlights of the trailer, with the duo sharing several comic moments. The trailer also features glimpses of Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Kiku Sharda and several others, each adding to the film's fast-paced comic setup.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome To The Jungle' boasts one of the largest ensemble casts seen in a Bollywood comedy in recent years.

Apart from Akshay and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.

The film is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah along with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali. (ANI)

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