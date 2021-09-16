Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Renowned TV host Wendy Williams has contracted COVID-19.

The social media team of 'The Wendy Williams Show' took to the show's official Instagram handle and updated the fans about William's diagnosis.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled," the post read.

After learning about William's ill-health, netizens poured in get well soon messages for the former.

"Love you Wendy. Get better," a user commented.

"Rest up Wendy and get well soon. We love you," another one wrote.

According to Deadline, Williams has battled various health issues over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)