Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): WhatsApp has initiated testing of new audio and video call features for its Android users, signaling a significant upgrade to its communication services.

According to reports obtained by GSM Arena, these features were discovered in the beta version 2.25.10.16 of WhatsApp for Android, offering a glimpse into the platform's future developments.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Wife Tahira Kashyap 'My Hero' in Emotional Reaction As Her Breast Cancer Relapses After Seven Years.

The first feature introduces a mute button for incoming voice calls, allowing users to answer calls while muting their microphones.

This feature appears in the notification panel, providing users with quick access to manage their calls.

Also Read | 'This Is Pathetic Behaviour': Netizens React As Sreeleela Gets Forcibly Pulled Into Crowd Amid Shoot With Kartik Aaryan in Darjeeling; Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

While its practical applications are yet to be fully explored, this feature may prove useful in noisy environments where users need to minimize background distractions, as per GSM Arena.

The second feature enables users to turn off their camera before answering video calls, providing a few seconds to prepare or maintain privacy.

This feature is particularly useful for users who value their personal space or need time to compose themselves before appearing on camera.

Additionally, it adds a layer of security when receiving calls from unknown numbers, as users won't immediately appear on the screen after answering the video call.

The third feature introduces emoji reactions for video calls, allowing participants to react with emojis in real time.

This feature enhances the overall video call experience, enabling users to express themselves more effectively and engage with others in a more dynamic way.

These features are currently available to some beta testers of WhatsApp for Android and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

As WhatsApp continues to refine its platform, users can expect further enhancements and updates that cater to their evolving needs and preferences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)