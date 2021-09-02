A still of Rosamund Pike from the trailer (Image source: You Tube)

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Amazon on Thursday has unveiled the premiere date and trailer of the upcoming Rosamund Pike starrer fantasy series 'Wheel of Time'.

Through the trailer it was revealed that 'The Wheel of Time' is scheduled to premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes, then air weekly through its December 24 season finale.

The thrilling 2-minute 20-second trailer features Rosamund Pike's Moiraine offering voiceover narration about the magical power possessed by a select group of women in the show's world and a series of arresting visuals from the show, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which has already been greenlit for a second season, stars Rosamund as Moiraine, a member of a magical all-female organisation who leads five young people on a journey around the world while trying to learn which one of them will fulfill the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce 'The Wheel of Time', based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels. The show is set in a world where magic exists and only a select group of women are allowed to access it.

The upcoming project is adapted from Robert Jordan's book series of the same name.

'The Wheel of Time' was adapted by showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

Rosamund will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson serve as consulting producers.

The upcoming series also stars Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden. 'The Wheel of Time' is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. (ANI)

