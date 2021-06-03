Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 3 (ANI): June 3 is observed as World Bicycle Day, and Bollywood actor Kajol chose to celebrate the occasion by revisiting moments from her hit film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which also starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol posted a video of her and SRK cycling while filming the song, 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' for the movie.

The video shows Kajol falling flat on her face while riding the bicycle. However, that scene didn't make it to the final version of the song as Kajol got injured. Reportedly, she had bruised her knee and lost her memory for a while.

Remembering that incident, Kajol wrote, "And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too."

Kajol's post has made director Karan Johar and several fans nostalgic.

"Oh God! I remember this so clearly! And can't forget what happened after," Karan, who made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', commented.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who worked on the costumes for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', also recalled how Kajol got injured while shooting the cycle sequence.

"Remember this. We all ran towards you. Every song that you fell become a great hit, " Manish wrote.

Released in 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' mainly revolved around three college friends -- Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol) and Tina (Rani Mukerji). Actor Salman Khan had played a cameo in the blockbuster movie. (ANI)

