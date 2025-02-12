New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das on Wednesday said while there should be a debate on what is good comedy, there should also be a discussion on what constitutes good journalism.

Das, in his post on Instagram Stories, criticised television media's endless coverage on Ranveer Allahbadia without naming the influencer. Allahbadia has been facing backlash for his comments on parents and sex on YouTube comedy show "India's Got Latent".

Also Read | 'Chhaava': Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About the Challenges of Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; Says 'Discipline Was the Toughest Part'.

The comedian, who has faced his share of controversies for his stand-up acts, termed the TV news coverage around the issue as "a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets million more views".

"Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant. That's ALSO what's happening here. And while we debate what good comedy is, please debate what good journalism is, and the news that they SHOULD be doing, the questions they SHOULD be asking, and who they should be asking them to (sic)," the comedian said.

Also Read | 'Laila' Controversy Explained: Why Vishwak Sen Apologised for Co-Star Prudhvi Raj's Remarks Amid #BoycottLaila Backlash (Watch Videos).

Das said the audience is always welcome to debate what good comedy is.

"A good artist will take their feedback head down, mouth shut, and maybe evolve. Either way, the consequences of your comedy on your career and audience are pretty instant. That's a natural process," he added. PTI BK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)