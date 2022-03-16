Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): A one-hour special that will feature never before seen interview moments of late American singer-songwriter Whitney Houston will air on CBS next month to commemorate her 10-year death anniversary.

According to Deadline, the special titled 'Whitney, A Look Back' has been produced by Entertainment Tonight and consists of footage from ET's vault. It will air on April 2 at 8 pm ET/PT and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Also Read | Alexandra Daddario Birthday: Swimwear Pictures of the ‘Baywatch’ Beauty that Will Make You Sweat.

'Whitney, A Look Back' will include what producers call lost performances and rare moments alongside new interviews with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. The one-hour-long special will also explore new details about the days leading up to and following the singer's demise.

Houston had died at age 48 on February 11, 2012, after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room, with toxicology reports indicating multiple drug use.

Also Read | Business Proposal: 5 Reasons Why Ahn Hyo-Seop and Kim Se-jeong’s Kdrama Is The Rom-Com We Didn’t Know We Needed.

As per Deadline, Erin Johnson has served as executive producer while Leslie Kawaguchi and Whitney Wallace are co-executive producers on 'Whitney, A Look Back'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)