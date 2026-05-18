Entertainment News | 'Who's Your Gynac' Season 2 Trailer Shows Saba Azad Balancing Dreams, Doubts and More

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Saba Azad starrer 'Who's Your Gynac' is all set to return with a second season, with the fresh trailer out now.

Saba returns as Dr Vidushi Kothari, stepping into a life she has spent years dreaming about.

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The trailer offers a tender and relatable peek into the next chapter of Dr Vidushi Kothari's life. Three months after the events of Season 1, Vidushi has done what once felt impossible. She has taken the bold leap of opening her own clinic, a dream she has long held close to her heart. But running a clinic is no small feat.

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Between managing day-to-day operations, keeping up with the rent, and quietly battling her own personal insecurities, Vidushi has her hands more than full.

As always, it is her patients and her friends, Swara (Karishma Singh) and Mehr (Aaron Arjun Koul), who keep her anchored, as she continues to show up for them with the same warmth, love, and determination that captured the hearts of audiences in the first season.

Produced and created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and Girliyapa, the show returns with Saba Azad leading the cast alongside Karishma Singh and Aaron Arjun Koul, as the trio picks up right where they left off.

Directed by Himali Shah, this season also boasts Kunal Thakur, Vibha Chibber, and Shruti Seth, among others, in key roles.

"Slipping back into Vidushi's shoes for Season 2 felt like coming home, except this time, the home is her own clinic! What I really love about this season is how authentically it captures self-doubt, that nagging feeling that everyone around you has it more figured out than you do. Vidushi is still gloriously imperfect, still fumbling, but she's also growing in ways that I think will feel very real to a lot of people. I hope audiences laugh with her, root for her, and maybe see a little bit of themselves in her journey," Saba Azad said, according to a release.

Director Himali Shah added, "Season 2 gave us the opportunity to go deeper, not just into the medical cases that Vidushi encounters, but also into the emotional lives of all our characters. The journeys of each character this season feel more intimate and layered because all of them are dealing with change in some way. This season, every character gets their moment, and we are really proud of how the ensemble has come together to tell a story. Who's Your Gynac? has always been a show made with a lot of heart, and Season 2 is no different."

'Who's Your Gynac?' Season 2 is set to stream for free on Amazon MX Player from May 22, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV and Airtel Xstream. (ANI)

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