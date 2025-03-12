Washington DC [US], March 12 (ANI): Wicked, Godspell and Pippin music composer Stephen Schwartz will be honoured with the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) Induction and Awards Gala on June 12, reported Variety.

The event will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

According to Variety, the Johnny Mercer Award is the most prestigious honor bestowed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. This award is exclusively reserved for a songwriter or songwriting team already inducted in a prior year and whose body of work is of "such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer," per the SHOF.

Schwartz was first inducted into the Hall in 2009.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers praised composer Schwartz's musical talent and said he was delighted to see him receive the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

"With every lyric and melody, Stephen invites us on an unforgettable journey. From his iconic list of award-winning musicals, including 'Godspell', 'Wicked' and 'Pippin,' Stephen continually proves that he is the only person who can turn a simple story into a Broadway musical masterpiece, one catchy chorus at a time! We are delighted to see him receive the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which is not just a recognition of his extraordinary talent; it's a celebration of a legacy that continues to inspire hearts and minds." said SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers in a release to press as quoted by Variety.

Schwartz's other musicals include The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags, Children of Eden, and The Queen of Versailles, which will open on Broadway this fall and star Kristin Chenoweth.

Schwartz also co-wrote songs for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted, as well as songs for Dreamworks' first animated feature, The Prince of Egypt.

Schwartz is currently working on "Wicked: Part Two," set for release in theaters this fall, reported Variety.

Past Johnny Mercer Award recipients include songwriting giants Diane Warren (2024), Tim Rice (2023), Paul Williams (2022), Carole Bayer Sager (2019), Neil Diamond (2018), Alan Menken (2017), Lionel Richie (2016), Van Morrison (2015), Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff (2014), and Elton John and Bernie Taupin (2013), among many others. (ANI)

