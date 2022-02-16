Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself with the late music composer, Shreya wrote, "I will always remember you as the true rock star of our country. Your music, your personality, everything about you dada, was iconic. Ever so loving, warm, charming and humble."

Continuing with the emotional message, Shreya added, "I have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career and got several opportunities to sing for and with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti. #BappiLahiri."

For the unversed, Shreya Ghoshal and Bappi Lahiri had collaborated for one of the most iconic Indian pop songs 'Ooh La La' from the National Award-winning film 'The Dirty Picture' (2011).

Shreya and Lahiri have also crooned 'Banna Banni' from the 2021 release film 'Babloo Bachelor' starring Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra, and Tejashri Pradhan.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

