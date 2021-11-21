Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Stoked by the positive response coming his way for his latest film "Dhamaka", actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday said he will keep surprising the audiences with his performances.

A Hindi adaptation of the 2013 South Korean film "The Terror Live", the Ram Madhvani-directed thriller started streaming on Netflix from Friday.

On Sunday, Aaryan presented "Dhamaka" at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film is among the titles that Netflix is bringing to the famed film gala as part of its partnership with the organisers.

Before the screening, Aaryan said he was honoured to bring his movie to the IFFI.

"It's an honour to be here. It is for the first time that my movie is being screened here. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and I have been a fan of his work for a long while.

"It is a shift for me as an actor and I hope you guys enjoy it as well. It's amazing that 'Dhamaka' is being appreciated a lot and everyone, including those at Netflix, are so happy with the kind of response the movie is getting," the 30-year-old actor said.

"Dhamaka" features Aaryan as Arjun Pathak, a cynical ex-TV news anchor, who gets an alarming call on his radio show and sees it as a chance for a career comeback which may cost him his conscience.

Aaryan said "Dhamaka" is truly an "edge-of-the-seat" movie.

"I'm stoked and really happy that everybody is just loving it. It's a quick watch as it is just under two hours. It's truly an edge-of-the-seat thriller and it is set in one room with a 360 degree system where Ram sir had eight to 12 cameras while I was in that room at the studio," he added.

Later, the Gwalior-born actor interacted with the media and said the film's success has motivated him to keep trying his hand at different projects.

"You will see Kartik 2.0. The success of 'Dhamaka' gives me validation as for the first time I was attempting a different genre. The acceptance that I have received... I'm really really happy.

"People who are calling me Kartik 2.0, I want to tell them that they are in for a lot of surprises. I have selected some exciting projects like 'Dhamaka' and will keep trying my hand at different things," Aaryan said.

"Dhamaka" also stars Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Mrunal Thakur and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

The 52nd edition of the movie gala will run till November 28. It is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Goa government.

