Entertainment News | 'Will Miss You Forever': Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Leaves His Fans Broken

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The news of the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left his legion of fans in a state of deep shock.

Ever since the news broke out, the 'Kai Po Che' actor's admirers have taken it to Twitter to express their grief, with many saying that the actor's untimely demise has left them 'broken.'

"We got stuck with so many terrible news in 2020 but this has really stuck badly. He was young, healthy and successful. When you know a person, it hurts you most and makes you think about the purpose of life. You made me cry after years, we will miss you forever," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, "Sushant Singh Rajput gave us a lesson in the film MS Dhoni that never give up and really I can't believe he is no more with us. Big loss to the film industry. Black Day for all. May his soul rest in peace."

Many of the Twitter users, took the reference of his last movie 'Chhichore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which was based on holding up the never-give-up attitude

"In his latest movie "Chhichore" the person, who inspired millions of people not to commit suicide has himself lost life (Rest in Peace)," a Twitter user wrote.

"#Chichore He Acted in Movie, Where He Showed That Suicide is not a Solution, Instead We Should Fight And Live ..... And Today He Committed Suicide; #SushantSinghRajput #Depression" another tweet read.

A bevy of his admirers shared his pictures from his debut movie 'Kai Po Che' to the latest 2019 released 'Chichore,' and expressed how "distressed" they are with their favourite actor's passing away.

"Shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput.. Such a young and talented actor. May his soul Rest in peace," wrote a fan.

Many dubbed the late actor as a "wonderful human" to a "great actor with beautiful soul" to a guy with a "contagious smile" to "the perfectionist."

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

The actor who rose to fame with the 2008 television series 'Pavitra Rishta,' made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che' in 2013.

One widely loved actor for his simplicity and humble nature, the actor gave hit movies to the entertainment industry, including MS Dhoni's biopic, where he played the cricketer on screen.

The star was last seen in Nitish Tiwari's 'Chhichhore' in 2019, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

