Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh surprised his fans with a special video featuring Hollywood star Will Smith.

The video shared on Diljit's Instagram depicts the two stars dancing together to the beats of a dhol.

In the fun clip, Will Smith can be seen joining Diljit to try out a couple of Bhangra moves. Along with the video, Diljit wrote a caption that read, "PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye. With the One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith. It's inspiring to watch King Will Smith doing BHANGRA & enjoying the PANJABI Dhol beat."

Diljit can be seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, red turban, and matching shoes, while Will Smith is seen in a blue tracksuit with bright orange shoes. The Hollywood actor seems to enjoy every beat of the dhol.

In no time, fans chimed in in the comment section, with one writing, "Will Smith bhangra @diljitdosanjh punjabi aagye oyee (sic)," while another added, "couldn't believe their eyes."

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to appear in the upcoming film Border 2. The film also features Sunny Deol reprising his iconic role, along with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh. (ANI)

