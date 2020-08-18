Washington D.C. [USA], August 18 (ANI): American actor Will Smith and actor-comedian Kevin Hart are set to take on the lead roles in a remake of 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' for Paramount Pictures.

According to Fox News, the film will be a modern take on the original. The outlet confirmed that 51-year-old Smith and Hart will star as two men that must team up to overcome obstacles to reach their loved ones.

The original film, which debuted in 1987, was directed and written by John Hughes and boasted Steve Martin and John Candy in the leading roles. Kevin Bacon also appeared.

The remake will be written by Aeysha Carr, who has written episodes of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'The Carmichael Show.' The project will be her feature film writing debut.

Hart and Smith's production companies, HartBeat and Westbrook, respectively, are developing the movie, which will be produced by the actors and partners at their companies, reported Fox News.

While Hart's was last seen in 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level' and most recently, he starred in Quibi's 'Die Hart', Smith appeared in 'Bad Boys for Life' and Westbrook reportedly reached a settlement in the lawsuit over the upcoming film 'King Richard,' in which he plays Richard Williams, father to tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. (ANI)

