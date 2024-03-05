Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): Hollywood actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have finally wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film 'Bad Boys 4'.

Taking to Instagram, Smith dropped a picture with Lawrence that he captioned, "WRAPPED! Nothin' but Magic every time I'm with my guy. See y'all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!"

The picture features Smith and Lawrence standing together near the Centennial Wheel at Chicago's Navy Pier, as per PEOPLE.

The original Bad Boys movie premiered in 1995, with Smith starring as Mike Lowrey, and Lawrence as Marcus Burnett -- two Miami detectives who investigate drug trafficking and other crimes.

The blockbuster spawned a franchise, with Bad Boys II releasing in 2003, and Bad Boys for Life in 2020, reported PEOPLE.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced the film last year through a video on social media with the caption, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The third part of the film 'Bad Boys for Life' became one of the blockbusters of the pre-pandemic era, grossing USD 426.5 million globally.

The 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II' grossed USD 273 million worldwide, while the first 'Bad Boys' made USD 141 million. However, 'Bad Boys for Life' managed to outperform the first and second instalments combined.

Directed by Michael Bay, the original Bad Boys introduced viewers to Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), two hip detectives who look to protect a witness to a murder, while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room of their police precinct. (ANI)

