Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American actor Will Smith, who has never been one to shy away from self-reflection, has gone candid over decisions he wishes he could do-over.

According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star was forthcoming with his life's accomplishments in a new preview for a Father's Day special of 'Red Table Talk,'

The Hollywood star said the biggest event he looks back on and shakes his head about is his divorce from ex-wife Sheree Zampino (nee Fletcher).

The 'Bad Boys For Life' star's long time current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, set the table for her husband to be as open as possible.

"I want to talk about one interesting concept that you've brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce -- and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn't a good father," Pinkett Smith said.

Smith took the bait explaining to his wife that "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time."

The 'Aladdin' actor continued in a clip of the episode airing on Sunday. "Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son's mother."

From 1992 to 1995, Smith shared a three-year marriage with Zampino, and over the course of their union, the pair welcomed their son Trey, who is now 27-year-old, in 1992.

The two-time Oscar nominee revealed in November 2018, in a heartfelt Instagram video that he and his oldest son Trey "struggled for years" after the Smith divorced Zampino.

Two years after spitting from Zampino, Smith married Pinkett Smith in 1997 after the pair developed a romantic connection outside of acting. They have since welcomed son 21-year-old Jaden, and a 19-year-old daughter Willow. (ANI)

