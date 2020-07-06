New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): As her star husband Ranveer Singh turned 35 on Monday, actor Deepika Padukone penned down a sweet birthday wish for "light" of her life.

Padukone took to Instagram to post a stunning monochrome picture of the couple in which they are seen laughing their hearts out while raising a toast at a function.

While Deepika is seen wearing a white embellished off-shoulder gown in the picture, the birthday boy is seen slaying in a black coloured blazer.

"The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I'll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday," Padukone wrote in the caption.

The star couple has shared screen space several times with their chemistry being loved by fans in films like 'Bajirao Mastani,' and 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.'

Wishes poured in for the 'Gully Boy' actor with scores of fans and Bollywood celebrities filling social media with birthday greetings for him. (ANI)

