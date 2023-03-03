Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): It's a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: From Aashiqui 2 to TJMM – Best Kissing Scenes of the Actress!.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, "#oscars#oscars95."

Also Read | Drake Regrets Name Dropping His Exes and Mocking Older Rappers, Stresses 'The Lyrics Are Never with Ill Intent'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS7qH1r8OI/?hl=en

In no time, netizens flooded Deepika's comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Can't wait to watch you Deepu," actress Neha Dhupia commented.

"Boom," Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone commented.

Deepika's husband Ranveer dropped clapping emojis in the comment section.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)