New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) It's comforting to work with a friend, says popular TV actor Sriti Jha, who currently stars opposite Arjit Taneja in their new show "Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye".

According to the makers, the ZEE TV show follows the impossible love story of two contrasting characters Amruta and Virat, played by Jha and Taneja, respectively.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 17’s Navid Sole Desires to Go on Temptation Island India With Shah Rukh Khan.

"It's that comfort that I feel with him (Taneja) and because this is a new character... When you have a friend with you on the journey, (it) becomes really special," Jha told reporters here on Tuesday.

The duo previously starred in "Kumkum Bhagya", but were not paired opposite each other.

Also Read | Venkatesh Daggubati Extends Warm Wishes to 'Animal' Team; Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli Laud Ranbir Kapoor As the Best Actor in India (View Post).

"Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye" is set in Mumbai where Amruta, a Marathi woman, finds her path crossing in the most unexpected way with Virat, a Punjabi man from Delhi.

"While she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers," read the synopsis of the show.

Taneja said he is lucky to share the screen space with Jha, whom he described as "one of the best actors in Indian television".

"That ('Kumkum Bhagya') was my first show. I enjoyed working in that show. I worked with many wonderful actors... I feel fortunate working with her (Jha). She's one of the best actors in Indian television," he added.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, "Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye" airs every day on ZEE TV at 10 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)