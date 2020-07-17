New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty marked the World Emoji Day with a post on Instagram Reel, where she is seen imitating different emojis with her facial expressions.

In the video, Shilpa is seen acing different emoji expressions ranging from happy to sad and also kiss emoticons.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Post Thanking Fans for All Their Love and Affection for Him and Abhishek (View Tweet).

The 45-year-old actor was seen wearing a yellow and white checkered crop top in the video while she chose to keep her hair loose with slight waves at the ends.

"Happy #WorldEmojiDay -- There's one for every emotion, Which one's your favourite #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #emojis #emotions #fridayvibes," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Dr Kersi Chavda Called For Questioning At Bandra Police Station (View Pics).

The post received lots of comments from the 'Dhadkan' actor's fans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)